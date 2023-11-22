Fun Fact of the Day for November 22, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the day for Wednesday, November 22, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact could you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (11/22/2023)

The brighter the egg yolk, the fresher the egg – or at least that's what received wisdom says. But the truth is that the color of a yolk has no bearing on the taste or freshness of an egg. Unless it's brown, in which case you should definitely rethink your meal!

Fun Fact of the Day for November 22, 2023. © Unsplash/Jasmin Egger

