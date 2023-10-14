Fun Fact of the Day for October 14, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the day for Saturday, October 14, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact could you discover today?

Do you have a love for, or want to share, funny and unnecessary facts? With TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day, prepare yourself to be amused with gloriously useless information every day of the year.

The cosmos is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, the universe, and everything. What's the deal with those little critters we like to call cats, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (10/14/2023)

A quarter of all human bones are distributed among our hands alone. In total, humans have about 206 bones. Each hand consists of 27 bones!

Each hand consists of 27 bones!
Each hand consists of 27 bones!  © 123rf/mattlphotography

Discover all of your Fun Facts of the day here at TAG24

Fun Fact of the Day for October 13, 2023: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for October 13, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for October 12, 2023: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for October 12, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for October 11, 2023: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for October 11, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for October 10, 2023: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for October 10, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for October 9, 2023: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for October 9, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for October 8, 2023: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for October 8, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for October 7, 2023: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for October 7, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for October 6, 2023: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for October 6, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.

Sit down with your morning coffee, settle into your armchair, and come back tomorrow for the funnest of facts!

Cover photo: 123rf/mattlphotography

More on Fun Fact of the Day: