Fun Fact of the Day for October 19, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (10/19/2023)

The color of a chicken's earlobes can tell you what the color of its eggs will be! White earlobes mean white eggs, while colored earlobes are indicative of brown eggs.

Fun Fact of the day for Thursday, October 19, 2023
Fun Fact of the day for Thursday, October 19, 2023

Cover photo: 123RF/spirenko

