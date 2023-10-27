Fun Fact of the Day for October 27, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Do you have a love for, or want to share, funny and unnecessary facts? With TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day , prepare yourself to be amused with gloriously useless information every day of the year.

The cosmos is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, the universe, and everything. What's the deal with those li'l critters we like to call cats, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound?

The tallest building in the world is the Burj Khalifa, located in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. It reaches 2,716 feet into the air and houses more than 160 stories. Interestingly, the building also holds a number of other records, including tallest free-standing structure, greatest number of stories, longest service elevator, and more.

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.

Sit down with your morning coffee, settle into your arm chair, and come back tomorrow for the funnest of facts!