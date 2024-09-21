Fun Fact of the Day for September 21, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Saturday, September 21, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (9/21/2024)

Two mirrors facing each other would theoretically produce an infinite number of reflections. But since most mirrors have small imperfections which stop them from reflecting 100% of the light that hits them, the real-world number of observable reflection would be finite.

Fun Fact of the Day for Saturday, September 21, 2024. © Unsplash/Jeremy Mura

