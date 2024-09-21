Fun Fact of the Day for September 21, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!
TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (9/21/2024)
Two mirrors facing each other would theoretically produce an infinite number of reflections. But since most mirrors have small imperfections which stop them from reflecting 100% of the light that hits them, the real-world number of observable reflection would be finite.
