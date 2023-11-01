Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the day for Tuesday, July 25, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact could you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (07/25/2023)

Master Yoda has a first name that presumably only close friends are allowed to use. What is it, we hear you ask. Minch. His full name is Minch Yoda.

Please say hello to Mr. Minch Yoda, Jedi extraordinaire! © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

