Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 17, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Friday 4/17/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars have in store for you in terms of love, health, and money? The daily horoscope for April 17 has all the answers you need!

Your free horoscope on Friday, April 17, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 4/17/2026. © 123rf/Sasin Paraksa Whether you're looking for success in love, resilience in health, or a financial breakthrough, the lunar energies can help you achieve your goals. There's a new Moon in Aries, which means problem areas will be highlighted. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo: no matter what your zodiac sign, be bold, focused, and locked in! Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Give yourself a good shake and let the stars guide you. Looking deep inside yourself will reveal extra reserves of energy. Astrology is here to help you discover what the new day has to offer!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It's a good time for business deals and financial innovation. Take things as they come and try something new, even if it feels a bit risky.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't just want to be busy. You want to have enough time for intimate togetherness. Taurus, you're in a reflective mood. Go about your work with more care. It's OK to be slow and controlled.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't be surprised if new impulses come spontaneously. Put them into practice. There's a fire glowing inside you, and it wants to get out.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're not feeling your best. You might need to take a beat and put side-projects on hold. Too much pressure won't do you any good.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Today's gonna be great. Your heart is fluttering with happiness. Don't fret about having lost your mind. Take a deep breath and be happy. Rest when you're exhausted.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't go too hard while working out. Pushing yourself to the edge could lead to injury. You are one creative soul and want to make things that you enjoy. Do it, Virgo. Sharing your dreams has its rewards.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You long for romance and tenderness. If you're lacking power, try shaking up your morning routine with a bath. Having a little more patience can save you strength.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Optimists are less susceptible to illness. Only beautiful surprises are coming. Embrace that spring in your set and that joy.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't be hasty in your planning, and everything will work out. All those obstacles are temporary, your resilience is more than enough to get you through.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

The next few months have a few surprises in store. Don't become impatient; you don't want to overshoot. Some difficult obstacles have been overcome. Treat yourself to some rest and a quiet place.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Singles shouldn't stay at home. It's time to get out and flirt. Be proud of yourself and show it. You have more admirers than you realize.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20