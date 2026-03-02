Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 2, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Monday 3/2/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars have in store for you this March Monday? Could the universe have a message for you? Let the daily horoscope for March 2 help you find the way to your dreams.

Your free horoscope on Monday, March 2, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/2/2026. © 123rf.com/nicoelnino Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries should get ready; the Moon is almost full! Will this lunar light help you move towards your goals? The stars and planets can tell you if your daily grind is about to get more interesting and exciting. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 26, 2026 The stars can point you towards love, success, and positivity. Whether you're looking for love, a promotion, financial success, or just emotional balance, astrology has got you covered! Get the scoop from your daily horoscope and make this Monday magical.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Bite back those snarky remarks, Aries. They won't help. A good friend has been trying to tell you something for a while; you just haven't been listening.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Be mindful of who you're spending your time with. You need to be around people who can match your level. Everything is going swimmingly. You're even getting along with the competition. Don't forget to take care of yourself.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Working with your friends will get you farther. Don't let your ideas carry you away; be open to others. You make more careless mistakes than you would like.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Dive deep into that chance encounter. You'll learn tons. Looking at everything from a different perspective will benefit you.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't overschedule yourself, Leo; leave time for connecting with your loved ones. Sticking to your savings plan is paramount.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Being an outsider doesn't give you the warm and fuzzies. Still wanting to belong doesn't justify every sacrifice. Don't brush off the sniffles; take time out to heal.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Venus makes you incredibly charming; no wonder people are drawn to you. You won't always know exactly what your boo wants from you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Perfectionism will only slow you down. Hold your good ideas close. You don't want anyone claiming them as their own. Speech is silver, silence is gold.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

You've got a lot on your plate. Calm may not be in the cards today. Money-wise, it's ok to dream, but don't go spending. Things are about to swing your way.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Bending over backwards isn't a great idea when you're out of shape. Capricorn, you can be too much of a hardliner. Focus more on diplomacy in negotiations.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're feeling a bit low energy, but this phase will pass. Soon you'll feel right as rain. There's no need to get into that disagreement between friends. It'll work out.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20