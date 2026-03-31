Meta confirms it is testing subscription tier for Instagram

Menlo Park, California - Instagram is testing a pay tier that offers features including letting subscribers discretely view Story posts that normally vanish after 24 hours, Meta told AFP on Monday, confirming a report by news website TechCrunch.

Meta has said it is testing a paid subscription tier for Instagram in select countries. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Paying users will also get more control over which accounts are permitted to see photos or videos they share in Story posts on the popular social network.

The new tier is being tested in "a few countries worldwide," a spokesperson said, without providing further details.

According to TechCrunch, they include Japan, Mexico, and the Philippines, with subscription prices hovering around $2 per month.

Meta launched ad-free, paid versions of Facebook and Instagram in the UK last year to comply with legislation there.

Social media platforms Snapchat and X have offered paid premium version for several years.

Snapchat's parent company Snap recently reported having more than 25 million subscribers to its premium tier and being on pace for $1 billion in annual revenue.