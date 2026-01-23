TikTok ends ban saga with announcement on majority US-owned joint venture

New York, New York - TikTok officially established a majority American-owned joint venture to operate its US business, allowing the platform to avoid a ban over its Chinese ownership.

TikTok announced the official incorporation of its a majority-US owned joint venture that will allow it to continue operating in the country. © Collage: REUTERS

The TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will serve more than 200 million users and 7.5 million businesses while implementing strict safeguards for data protection, algorithm security and content moderation, the company said.

The new structure responds to a law passed under President Donald Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, that forced Chinese-owned ByteDance to sell TikTok's US operations or face a ban in its biggest market.

Trump welcomed and claimed credit for the deal, but also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for approving it.

ByteDance retains a 19.9% stake in the joint venture – keeping its ownership below the 20% threshold stipulated by the law.

Three investors – Silver Lake, Oracle, and Abu Dhabi-based AI investment fund MGX – each hold 15% stakes. Oracle's executive chairman, billionaire Larry Ellison, is a longtime Trump ally.

Other investors include Dell Family Office, affiliates of Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, and several other investment firms.