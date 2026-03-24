Trump's FCC announces new internet router ban over "national security" reasons

Washington DC - FCC chairman Brendan Carr announced on Monday a ban on authorizations for all new consumer routers produced in foreign countries, citing "national security" reasons.

The FCC banned authorizations for new internet routers produced in foreign countries due to potential "national security risks." © IMAGO / Dean Pictures

The FCC noted that the blacklisting does not apply to routers already acquired by consumers, and does not prevent retailers from importing and selling routers that previously received authorization.

"By operation of the FCC's Covered List rules, the restrictions imposed today apply to new device models," the regulator said.

The national security determination on which the decision was based said that "allowing routers produced abroad to dominate the US market creates unacceptable economic, national security, and countersecurity risks."

In a statement on Monday, the FCC said that technology companies could ask for exemptions for their new router models by applying for a "conditional approval" from the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

The conditional approval process demands detailed corporate and supply chain information, as well as a "time-bound plan to establish or expand manufacturing in the United States."

Conditional approvals would be applicable for periods of up to 18 months.

In 2021 the FCC blacklisted telecommunications equipment made by several major Chinese firms over national security concerns, including Huawei and ZTE, with others added in 2022 and 2024.