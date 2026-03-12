Trump boasts about making "a lot of money" as Iran war sends oil prices above $100 again

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed skyrocketing oil prices, which he claimed are less important that his war on Iran and would lead to the US making "a lot of money" anyway.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his unprovoked war on Iran was more important than rapidly rising oil prices. © Collage: REUTERS

"The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money," Trump boasted in a Truth Social post as the price of a barrel topped $100 again amid Iran's retaliation to the unprovoked US-Israeli assault.

"BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stoping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World," the 79-year-old insisted.

Iran has repeatedly and categorically denied pursuing a nuclear weapon, and has responded to the war with attacks on energy infrastructure in Gulf countries that host US bases.

The vital Strait of Hormuz oil shipping lane has also been virtually closed to traffic since the start of the war.



Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, ordered that it remain shut , with his powerful Revolutionary Guards vowing to fulfill his demands.

"In response to the order of the commander-in-chief, we will deliver the harshest blows to the aggressor enemy while maintaining the strategy of closing the Strait of Hormuz," said Guards navy commander Alireza Tangsiri in a post on X.