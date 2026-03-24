US expands Iran war troops with deployment of elite army brigade

Washington DC - The US is planning to send some 3,000 soldiers from the elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East to support operations against Iran , US media reported Tuesday.

The US is reportedly planning to deploy thousands of soldiers from the elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East (file photo). © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

They would join thousands of Marines due to arrive in the Middle East by Friday, the latest deadline set by President Donald Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Wall Street Journal.

No decision has been made to put troops on the ground, the Journal reported, citing two US officials who said a written order on the deployment was expected in the coming hours.

However, the deployments mean units of the most battle-ready US ground troops will soon be in the region.

The 82nd Airborne Division can deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours and specializes in "forcible entry parachute assaults" that clear the way for follow-on military action, according to its website.

The New York Times was the first to report on Monday that senior military officials were weighing a possible deployment of a combat brigade from the 82nd Airborne and some of its planning and logistics staff to the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran.

Those soldiers or members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit already en route "could be used to seize Kharg Island," Iran's oil export hub, the Times said.