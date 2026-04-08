Artemis II crew captures epic images of solar eclipse in space!

Houston, Texas - NASA has released some impressive images of the dark side of the moon taken during the historic lunar flyby mission!

The Artemis II crew captured a picture of a solar eclipse in space. © NASA

While the Artemis II astronauts are on their return flight with their Orion space capsule, the first images of the far side of the moon have already made it to Earth.

"The first flyby images of the Moon captured by NASA's Artemis II astronauts during their historic test flight reveal regions no human has ever seen before – including a rare in-space solar eclipse," NASA wrote in a statement.

The four-person crew – which includes US astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover, as well as Canadian Jeremy Hansen – was also able to observe the Earth rising and setting behind the moon.

The astronauts also witnessed meteorites striking the rugged surface of the Moon, a sight that has piqued scientists' curiosity.

Meanwhile, the Orion space capsule made its first course correction on its return flight to Earth.