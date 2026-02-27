NASA announces major overhaul of Artemis lunar program after multiple tech delays

Cape Canaveral, Florida - NASA on Friday said it would revise its Artemis lunar program that has suffered multiple delays in recent years, in a bid to ensure Americans can return to the Moon's surface by 2028.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (2L), NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya (2R), and Lori Glaze (R), associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, speak during a press conference to provide an update on the Artemis II mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday. © MIGUEL J RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO / AFP

The US space agency will add missions between this spring's Artemis 2 and the ultimate lunar landing, a strategic revision that NASA administrator Jared Isaacman told a briefing would allow for improved launch "muscle memory."

That means Artemis 3, which was meant to send astronauts to the Moon's surface, will now have the alternate goal of "rendezvous in low-Earth orbit" of at least one lunar lander.

The next phase, Artemis 4, will aim for a lunar landing in early 2028. Isaacman said he hoped that the mission could be followed relatively quickly by a second Moon landing within the year.

"We're not necessarily committing to launching two missions in 2028," he said, "but we want to have the opportunity to be able to do that."

The NASA chief said speeding up the cadence of Artemis launches would allow for building more institutional knowledge in the model of the Apollo program, which originally put Americans on the Moon.

"Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, through the shuttle program – I don't think it would surprise many of the folks in the room that our average launch cadence was closer to three months throughout all those programs, not three years," he said. "We need to start getting back to basics and moving in this direction."