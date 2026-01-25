Treasury chief Scott Bessent backs Trump on 100% Canada tariffs over China deal

Washington DC - The US will slap 100% tariffs on Canadian imports, should Ottawa finalize a new trade deal with China , US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday, amplifying a similar threat from President Donald Trump a day earlier.

The US will slap 100% tariffs on Canadian imports, should Ottawa finalize a new trade deal with China, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (r) said Sunday, amplifying a similar threat from President Donald Trump (l) a day earlier. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"We can't let Canada become an opening that the Chinese pour their cheap goods into the US," Bessent said on ABC's show This Week.

During a visit to Beijing on January 16, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a thaw in bilateral relations with China, saying the two countries had struck a "new strategic partnership" and a preliminary trade deal.

Under the deal, China is expected to reduce tariffs on canola imports from Canada by March 1 to around 15%, down from the current 84%.

China will also allow Canadian visitors to enter the country visa‑free. In turn, Canada will import 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) under new, preferential tariffs of 6.1%.

The deal came amid a trade war with Canada, with the Trump administration imposing import duties on its northern neighbor.