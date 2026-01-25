Treasury chief Scott Bessent backs Trump on 100% Canada tariffs over China deal
Washington DC - The US will slap 100% tariffs on Canadian imports, should Ottawa finalize a new trade deal with China, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday, amplifying a similar threat from President Donald Trump a day earlier.
"We can't let Canada become an opening that the Chinese pour their cheap goods into the US," Bessent said on ABC's show This Week.
During a visit to Beijing on January 16, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a thaw in bilateral relations with China, saying the two countries had struck a "new strategic partnership" and a preliminary trade deal.
Under the deal, China is expected to reduce tariffs on canola imports from Canada by March 1 to around 15%, down from the current 84%.
China will also allow Canadian visitors to enter the country visa‑free. In turn, Canada will import 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) under new, preferential tariffs of 6.1%.
The deal came amid a trade war with Canada, with the Trump administration imposing import duties on its northern neighbor.
When This Week host Jonathan Karl asked Bessent to clarify whether the US would make good on a threat made by Trump on Saturday to impose tariffs of 100% on Canadian imports, the Treasury chief replied, "There's possibility of 100% tariffs if they do a free trade deal."
He added that the new tariffs would be imposed "if they go further, if we see that the Canadians are allowing the Chinese to dump goods."
Cover photo: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP