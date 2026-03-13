With new ships, Canada aims to become "icebreaking superpower" in Arctic

North Vancouver, Canada - At a massive shipyard in North Vancouver, Canadian workers grind metal beams for a powerful new icebreaker seen as crucial to cementing the country's presence in the increasingly contested Arctic.

A worker uses an angle grinder on the Polar Icebreaker under construction at Seaspan Shipyards in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on February 13, 2026. © NAV RAHI / AFP

Icebreakers are specialized, expensive vessels able to navigate in the frozen far north.

And "this is the crown jewel," Eddie Schehr, vice president of production at the Seaspan shipyard, told AFP.

For Prime Minister Mark Carney, who heads to Norway on Friday to observe Arctic defense drills involving troops from 14 NATO states, Canada's extreme north has emerged as a strategic priority.

"Canada is, and forever will be, an Arctic nation," he said ahead of the trip.

During a stop in Canada's Northwest Territories before flying to Norway, Carney announced nearly CAN$35 billion ($25.7 billion) in Arctic funding, with most of the funds dedicated to upgrading existing military infrastructure.

"We cannot rely on other nations for our security," he said. "We are securing every corner of this terrain."

Concerns about Russian aggression, especially after the invasion of Ukraine, have focused attention on the Arctic, where territorial sovereignty is disputed in several areas.

Climate change is intensifying competition, with previously inaccessible minerals increasingly available for exploitation as the ice thaws and new shipping routes open.

For Wesley Wark, a national security expert at the Center for International Governance Innovation, icebreaker fleets are a key part of the defense innovation required to safeguard Canada's position.

"We're in the business of trying to reassert ourselves as an icebreaking superpower," he told AFP.