Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun makes rare visit to China

Taiwan's main opposition leader, Kuomintang chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, landed in China on Tuesday for a rare visit aimed at building cross-strait "peace."

Nanjing, China - Taiwan's main opposition leader landed in China on Tuesday for a rare visit aimed at building cross-strait "peace," as the Taipei government warned Beijing would seek to stop US arms sales to the island.

Kuomintang Chairperson Cheng Li-wun landed in China on Tuesday for a rare visit aimed at building cross-strait "peace." © REUTERS Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson Cheng Li-wun, who is the party's first leader to visit China in a decade, has insisted on meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping before she visits the US – Taiwan's main military backer. The KMT supports closer relations with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize it. But Cheng, whose unexpected rise to the top of the KMT drew a congratulatory message from Xi in October, has been accused by critics, including inside the party, of being too pro-China. China China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US The KMT leader landed at Shanghai airport on Tuesday, where she was presented with a bouquet of flowers before being driven away in a convoy, live video from Taiwanese media showed. Cheng then traveled to the eastern city of Nanjing, where Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said she thanked Xi and China for the warm reception. She is expected to visit the memorial of Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen in the city on Wednesday.

"Cross-strait peace and stability"

Kuomintang Chairperson Cheng Li-wun (l.) shakes hands with Song Tao, Director of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in Shanghai. © LU CHIA-JUNG / CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY (CNA) / AFP Cheng will be in China for six days, also visiting Beijing where she hopes to meet Xi. Cheng told journalists before her trip that Taiwan "must do everything in our power to prevent war from breaking out." "To preserve peace is to preserve Taiwan," Cheng told a news conference at the KMT headquarters in Taipei. China China accuses US of making up claims and "bullying" in escalating spat over Panama Canal "Goodwill must be built up and mutual trust needs to be expanded, step by step, by both sides." Ahead of the visit, Taiwan's top China policy body warned Beijing would attempt to "cut off Taiwan's military purchases from the US and cooperation with other countries," which the KMT dismissed. "This trip is entirely for cross-strait peace and stability, so it has nothing to do with arms procurement or other issues," Cheng said last week. Taiwanese lawmakers have been at loggerheads over the government's plan to spend NT$1.25 trillion ($39 billion) on defense, which has been stalled for months in the opposition-controlled parliament. While KMT party members regularly fly to China for exchanges with officials, its last leader to visit was Hung Hsiu-chu in 2016.

Tensions escalate between China and Taiwan

Cheng Li-wun has argued that Taiwan does not have to choose between Beijing and Washington. © I-Hwa CHENG / AFP China severed high-level contact with Taiwan that year after Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party won the presidency and rejected Beijing's claims to the island. Cross-strait relations have worsened since then, with China ramping up military pressure with near daily deployments of fighter jets and warships near Taiwan and regular large-scale military drills. Tsai's successor Lai Ching-te, who was elected in 2024 and whom Beijing brands a separatist, warned as Cheng arrived in Nanjing that China is the "biggest" threat to Taiwan's democracy. Cheng's trip comes a month before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing for a summit with Xi. The US has been piling pressure on Taiwanese opposition lawmakers to back a proposal for defense purchases, including US weapons, to deter a potential Chinese attack. Cheng has railed against the government's proposal, insisting "Taiwan isn't an ATM" and instead backed a KMT plan to allocate NT$380 billion for US weapons with the option for more acquisitions. But she faces deepening divisions inside her party over how to counter China's military threats, with more moderate senior figures in the KMT pushing for a much higher budget. While the US has long been ambiguous about its willingness to defend Taiwan, Washington remains Taipei's biggest arms supplier, which angers Beijing. The US approved the sale of $11 billion worth of arms to Taiwan in December. More deals are in the pipeline, but there have been doubts about whether they would proceed after Xi warned Trump against sending weapons to Taiwan.