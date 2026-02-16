EU reveals its role at inaugural meeting of Trump's "Board of Peace"

Brussels, Belgium - The European Union will take part in this week's inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump 's "Board of Peace," but a spokesperson insisted Monday that Brussels would not be joining as a member.

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica will represent the EU at the inaugural meeting of Donald Trump's "Board of Peace." © NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP Photo

The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, will head to Washington to represent the EU at the meeting Thursday.

"She will participate in the meeting of the Board of Peace for the specific part dedicated to Gaza. Let me stress that the European Commission, it's not becoming a member to the Board of Peace," EU spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said.

He added the EU executive was participating as part of its "long-standing commitment" to the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and "to support the reconstruction and the post-recovery in Gaza," he added.

The Board of Peace, of which Trump is the chair, was initially designed to oversee the Gaza truce and reconstruction after Israel's brutal two-year siege.

But its purpose has since morphed into resolving all sorts of international conflicts, triggering fears the US president wants to create a rival to the UN.

Some EU member states have raised concerns about the board.