Iran's ambassador to Mexico responds to FBI claims of potential Iranian drone strikes on California

Sacramento, California - Claims made by the FBI that Iran is planning to launch drone strikes against California from Mexican territory have been dismissed by both Californian authorities and Tehran's ambassador to Mexico.

The FBI's claim that Iranian drone strikes may hit California has been denied by local authorities. © IMAGO/Zoonar

"We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast," an FBI alert to Californian police departments, acquired by ABC News, read.

The agency claimed that the vessel, expected to originate from within Mexican territory, was going to launch attacks against "unspecified targets in California" if President Donald Trump went ahead with his war on Iran.

Intelligence officials have reportedly also grown increasingly concerned about the use of drones by Mexican drug cartels, which they say could be used to attack military and law enforcement personnel near the border.

California officials on Wednesday specifically shot down the possibility of an imminent attack on the republic.

"It's all about a posture of preparedness for a worst-case scenario," Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters on Wednesday, confirming that the state's law enforcement had been in close communication with Washington.

"I wish the president would talk to the American people about what this is all about," Newsom said, questioning Trump's decision to go to war with Iran. "What's the endgame here?"

Speaking to Drop Site News reporter José Luis Granados Ceja, Iran's ambassador in Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, "rejected" the possibility that Iran would launch strikes on the US from Mexico. He said that the FBI's allegation is "totally false."