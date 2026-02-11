Russia issues clear warning to US and allies over militarization of Greenland

Moscow, Russia - Russia said it would take military "countermeasures" if the West boosts its own military footprint on Greenland, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

With multiple European countries sending military contingents to Greenland, Russia warned that it would take measures if threatened. © REUTERS

Several European countries have sent small contingents of troops to Greenland in recent weeks after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to annex the Arctic island, sparking international alarm.

"Of course, in the event of the militarization of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities aimed at Russia, we will take adequate countermeasures, including military-technical ones," Lavrov said in a speech to Russian lawmakers.

Greenland – home to some 57,000 people – has been an autonomous Danish territory for decades.

Trump last month partially backed off threats to seize Greenland after claiming he had agreed a "framework" for a deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater US influence.

He had previously been warning without any evidence that if the US did not seize Greenland, Russia or China could.

"The US, Denmark and Greenland must sort this out themselves," Lavrov said.

He accused Denmark of treating Greenlanders as "second-class citizens."