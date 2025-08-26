Australia becomes latest country to suspend post to US amid Trump tariffs

Canberra, Australia - Australia joined on Tuesday a string of countries suspending some postal deliveries to the US, citing a "complex and rapidly evolving situation" with President Donald Trump 's looming tariffs.

An Australia Post van drives through the central business district in Melbourne on August 26, 2025. © WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Australia Post said most goods being sent to the US and Puerto Rico would no longer be accepted "until further notice."

Gifts with a value of less than US$100, letters, and documents were exempt from the suspension.

The move follows similar steps taken by other postal services and mail carriers including in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, India, and New Zealand.

Japan also announced that US-bound individual gifts worth more than $100 and goods for sale would no longer be accepted from Wednesday.

Taiwan said it will stop sending merchandise-type mail to the US from Tuesday.

The Trump administration has said that as of August 29, it will abolish a tax exemption on small packages entering the US.

Australia Post executive general manager Gary Starr said the company was focused on providing "a reliable and competitive postal service for customers."