China's Xi and Trump talk Taiwan and trade in latest phone call

Beijing, China - Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral cooperation and the issue of Taiwan in a phone call on Monday, Beijing's official media reported.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping (l.) spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone on Monday. © Collage: MAXIM SHEMETOV / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP

Xi told Trump that their two countries should "maintain momentum in ties", according to Xinhua, in the wake of a meeting last month in South Korea where the two leaders sought to calm a blistering trade war.

On Taiwan, Xi stressed that the island's "return to China is an important component" of the world order, state broadcaster CCTV said.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

Recent remarks by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan have added to tensions.

While the US does not officially recognize Taiwan's claim to statehood, Washington remains the island's most important partner and arms supplier.

Taipei's top diplomat Lin Chia-lung said earlier this month there was some concern that future Trump-Xi talks "might sacrifice Taiwan's interests".

"We should be concerned, but not overly worried, because harming Taiwan could also harm US interests," Lin said.

Trump and Xi met in late October for the first time since 2019, engaging in closely watched trade talks between the world's top two economies.

The tussle between Washington and Beijing, which encompasses everything from rare earths to soybeans and port fees, has rocked markets and gummed up supply chains for months.