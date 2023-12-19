Kim Jong-un takes swipe at US and allies after latest major ICBM launch

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea 's test of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) should serve as a warning to the US and its allies, ruler Kim Jong Un said, according to state-run media on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the US should take the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch as a warning. © via REUTERS

The launch of the Hwasong-18 on Monday sent a "clear signal to the hostile forces," said Kim, who oversaw the launch of the missile with a range that allows it in theory to hit anywhere in the United States.



Depending on their design, the missiles can be equipped with a nuclear warhead. On Monday, the missile flew some 620 miles from a steep launch angle before falling into the sea.

"The successful drill is a practical demonstration of the actual condition and reliability of the formidable striking capabilities and absolute nuclear war deterrent possessed by the armed forces," Kim said, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The missile shows "what option the DPRK would take when Washington makes a wrong decision against it," he said, using the acronym of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The Hwasong-18 was first tested in April.