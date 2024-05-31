North Korea fires off 18-missile test in warning to Seoul's "gangsters' regime"

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean state media on Friday released images of leader Kim Jong Un supervising tests of a multiple rocket launcher system, a day after Seoul accused Pyongyang of firing a volley of short-range ballistic missiles.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly oversaw tests of a multiple rocket launcher system with what appeared to be 18 projectiles. © KCNA via REUTERS

The photos showed Kim, in a brown leather jacket, smiling with uniformed generals as he supervised the simultaneous launch of what appeared to be 18 projectiles.



The test involved "super-large multiple rocket sub-units," according to a report by the official Korean Central News Agency, with the North Korea saying the test was meant as a warning to the South's "gangsters' regime."

Analysts have suggested the nuclear-armed North could be testing and ramping up production of artillery and cruise missiles before sending them to Russia for use in Ukraine, something the Pentagon said it had confirmed in a report released this week.

Images from the drill showed the 600mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which North Korea has said can be fitted with nuclear warheads.

The exercises were meant to "serve as an occasion in clearly showing what consequences our rivals will face if they provoke us," the KCNA report said.

The drills showed that the North "will not hesitate to carry out a preemptive attack by invoking the right to self-defence at any time," it added.

KCNA said the rockets fired had "accurately hit an island target 365 km (226 miles) away."