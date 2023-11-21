US slams North Korea after spy satellite launch success

North Phyongan, North Korea – North Korea said it has succeeded in putting a military spy satellite in orbit after two previous failures, as the US led its allies in condemning the launch as a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions.

A South Korean news broadcast on Wednesday discussed North Korea's firing of what it claims is a military spy satellite. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

A rocket carrying the satellite blasted off Tuesday night local time from North Phyongan province, flew along its designated path and "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' on its orbit," state-run news agency KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was on hand to witness the blast off, and congratulated the scientists and technicians behind the mission, it added.

The US quickly led condemnation of the launch as a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions and said it could destabilize the region.

North Korea's previous efforts to put a spy satellite into orbit in May and August both failed. Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington had repeatedly warned Pyongyang not to proceed with another launch, which would violate successive rounds of UN resolutions.

Seoul's spy agency this month said Pyongyang appeared to have received technical advice from Russia, in return for sending at least 10 shipments of weapons for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Space launch rockets and ballistic missiles have significant technological overlap, experts say, but different payloads, and Pyongyang is barred by UN resolutions from any tests involving ballistic technology.