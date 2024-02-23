Alexei Navalny burial allegedly blocked by Russian officials

Moscow, Russia - Alexei Navalny's mother has been asked by a Russian official to immediately agree to a burial without a public farewell. Otherwise, the late dissident will be buried in the prison camp where he died , a spokesperson said on Friday.

People come to lay flowers for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to political repression that has become one of the sites of tributes for Navalny, in Moscow on Tuesday. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

"She refused to negotiate with the Investigative Committee, as it is not authorized to decide how and where her son should be buried," Kira Yarmysh wrote on X.



Lyudmila Navalnaya has been adamant that authorities comply with the law, according to which investigators are obliged to hand over Navalny's body within two days of establishing the cause of death.

The mother of the major Kremlin opponent, who died in the Siberian prison camp last week aged 47, only gained access to his body on Thursday after days of waiting.

Navalny's mother is demanding a "funeral and memorial service in accordance with normal practice," Yarmysh added.

Western leaders including President Joe Biden have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death after years of what they say was unwarranted jail time.