American citizen detained in Moscow for "hooliganism" and "violence" against police

Moscow, Russia - Russian police have detained a US citizen in Moscow for "violence" against a law enforcement officer, investigators said Wednesday.

A US citizen was detained in Moscow, Russia, on Monday night after reported "hooliganism." © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

"At night on August 12, 2024, a US citizen was brought to a Moscow police station in connection with his hooliganism," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.



"The suspect refused to provide his identity documents, after which he used violence against a law enforcement officer," it said.

The statement said the man, who was not named, would be charged and investigators would ask a court that he be remanded in custody.

The incident comes two weeks after the release of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan, and 14 others from Russian jails in the biggest East-West prisoner exchange since the Cold War.