Havana Syndrome linked to Russian intelligence unit in new report

Washington DC - The mysterious so-called Havana Syndrome symptoms experienced by US diplomats in recent years have been linked to a Russian intelligence unit, according to a joint media investigation released Monday.

A media investigation says there is evidence Russia caused the series of symptoms targeting American diplomats, dubbed Havana Syndrome, which led to the closure of the US Embassy in Cuba. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Havana Syndrome was first reported in 2016 when US diplomats in Cuba's capital reported falling ill and hearing piercing sounds at night, sparking speculation of an attack by a foreign entity using an unspecified sonar weapon.



Other symptoms including bloody noses, headaches, and vision problems were later reported by embassy staff in China, Europe, and Washington DC.

The diplomats may have been targeted by Russian sonic weaponry, according to the joint report by The Insider, Der Spiegel, and CBS' 60 Minutes.

The year-long investigation "uncovered evidence suggesting that unexplained anomalous health incidents, also known as Havana Syndrome, may have their origin in the use of directed energy weapons wielded by members of (the Russian GRU) Unit 29155," the report said.

Russia's 29155 unit is responsible for foreign operations and has been blamed for several international incidents, including the attempted poisoning of defector Sergei Skripal in the UK in 2018.

Moscow dismissed the allegations as "groundless" on Monday.

"This topic has been talked up in the press for many years already. And from the very beginning most often it's linked to the Russian side," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a news conference.

"But nobody has ever published any convincing evidence, so all this is nothing more than a groundless and unfounded accusation," he said.