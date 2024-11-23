Putin vows more tests of nuke-capable missile fired at Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday promised more combat test-firing of an experimental hypersonic missile launched at Ukraine , as Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for updated air-defense systems to meet the new threat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday promised more combat test-firing of an experimental hypersonic missile launched at Ukraine. © MAXIM SHIPENKOV / POOL / AFP

The latest statements from the leaders came hours after Ukraine's parliament shut down over heightened fears of a missile attack.

A day after Moscow fired the new missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Putin said there would be more tests of the new Oreshnik missile.

"We will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and character of the security threats posed to Russia," Putin said in a televised meeting with military chiefs.

Russia would also begin serial production of the experimental weapon, he added.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday it was already looking for updated air defense systems from its allies in response to the new threat.

Earlier Friday, China's foreign ministry had repeated its call for "calm" and "restraint" in the war after Russia confirmed it had fired the ballistic missile.