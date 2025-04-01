Russia complains to US as it strikes Ukrainian power grid again despite supposed truce

Moscow, Russia - Russia said Tuesday that it had complained to the US about Ukrainian strikes on its energy sites, hours after Kyiv reported a Russian attack had left tens of thousands without power.

Russia lodged a complaint with the US over Ukrainian attacks on energy sites over the weekend. © via REUTERS

Each side has accused the other of breaking a supposed deal to stop firing on energy sites, though a formal agreement has not been put in place and what commitments each side has undertaken remain unclear.

Following separate meetings with US officials, the White House said both Ukraine and Russia had "agreed to develop measures for implementing" an "agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine".

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed allegations of Ukrainian "violations" in a private meeting of top security officials on Tuesday.

"We passed a list of violations... to the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after the meeting.

"I have passed this list to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," he added.

Russia's defense ministry earlier accused Kyiv of striking Russian energy sites in the Russian region of Belgorod and the partially Moscow-controlled Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia.