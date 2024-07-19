Russia jails US journalist Evan Gershkovich for 16 years

Yekaterinburg, Russia - US reporter Evan Gershkovich was sentenced by a Russian court on Friday to 16 years in prison for "espionage," a verdict reached after just over three weeks of secretive court proceedings denounced by Washington as a sham.

Russia has a policy of not exchanging prisoners internationally unless they have already been convicted, potentially paving the way for the 32-year-old to be swapped in a deal.



He was sentenced to "punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 16 years in a strict regime colony," Judge Andrei Mineyev said.

Gershkovich did not appear to react to the sentencing, standing in a glass defendants' cage in dark pants and a T-shirt. He waved to his journalist colleagues as he was led away.

The Wall Street Journal correspondent, who pleaded not guilty, became the first journalist in Russia to be charged with spying since the Cold War when he was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in March 2023.

He has spent almost 16 months in detention on charges the US government and his employer believe are fabricated.