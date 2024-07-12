Russian and US defense chiefs discuss lowering escalated tensions in call

Moscow, Russia - Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin held a telephone call where they discussed lowering the risk of "possible escalation," the Russian defence ministry said on Friday.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov (l.) and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin (r.) held a telephone call where they discussed lowering the risk of "possible escalation," the Russian defence ministry said on Friday. © Collage: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP & DREW ANGERER / AFP

The call, which was initiated by Moscow, comes as tensions between the two sides flare over Washington's plan to deploy long-range missiles in Germany – a decision the Kremlin warned could spell a return to Cold War-style confrontation.



"The issue of preventing security threats and reducing the risk of possible escalation was discussed," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on the talks with the US.

The two sides have managed to organize sporadic phone calls despite raging tensions over the conflict in Ukraine, including a recent call at the end of June where Moscow chided Washington's arms supplies to Kyiv.

The White House announced on Wednesday during a NATO summit that it would be stationing long-range weapons – including Tomahawk cruise missiles – in Germany as a military deterrent.