Russian court sentences US soldier to prison for alleged threats and theft

Russia - A Russian court on Wednesday jailed a US soldier for death threats and theft, state news agencies reported.

Gordon Black (r.) was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by a Russian court in Vladivostok, state-run TASS and Sputnik reported. © PAVEL KOROLYOV / AFP

Gordon Black was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by the court in Vladivostok, state-run TASS and Sputnik reported.



Black was arrested last month in the far eastern city where he was visiting a Russian woman he met and had dated while he was serving in South Korea.

The 34-year-old was detained after the woman, named by Russian media as Alexandra Vashuk, reported him to the police after they got into an argument.

Vashuk had accused Black of stealing some 10,000 rubles (about $120 USD) from her and said that he had physically attacked her.

Black pleaded "partially guilty" to theft and not guilty to threatening to kill Vashuk, Russian media reported.

He said that she had started an argument after drinking.

The pair met in October 2022 on the dating app Tinder in South Korea and had dated there, Black said, before Vashuk then invited him to come visit her in Vladivostok.