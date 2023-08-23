Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin listed as passenger in fatal plane crash

Moscow, Russia - Russian state-run news agencies on Wednesday said that Yevgeny Prigozhin , the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed.

Russian media has said that Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger in a plane crash that killed all ten on board. © PMC Wagner via Telegram via REUTERS

"The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia's aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said," TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

"There were ten people on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died," Russia's ministry for emergency situation had said shortly before.

Around 1:00 PM EST, the ministry announced that a "private Embraer Legacy aircraft traveling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region."

It said it was conducting search operations.

Videos on Telegram channels linked to Wagner posted footage - that AFP could not independently confirm - showing the wreckage of plane burning in a field