Venezuela accuses ICC of "shirking" duties with Caracas office closure

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan officials accused the International Criminal Court prosecutor's office on Monday of "shirking" its duties after the court announced it will close its Caracas office for lack of progress.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (r.) shakes hands with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan during a television program at the Presidential Palace in Caracas on April 23, 2024. © ZURIMAR CAMPOS / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP

The ICC opened the bureau in 2024 to work alongside Venezuelan officials to investigate the South American country's alleged crimes against humanity during protests in 2017.

ICC deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang has said the closure is a result of a lack of "real progress" in working with the Venezuelan government, but the investigation will continue.

In a statement, Venezuelan officials accused the ICC of failing to "show the slightest commitment or spirit of cooperation."

The ICC "also did not provide contributions or recommendations to Venezuela's various initiatives, irresponsibly shirking responsibilities it had previously assumed," Venezuelan officials said, accusing the ICC of doing nothing while planning to "instrumentalize justice for political purposes."

Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, and Canada filed a complaint with the ICC in 2018, accusing Venezuela of human rights violations.

The ICC gained formal recognition to work in Venezuela under an agreement with President Nicolas Maduro in November 2021.