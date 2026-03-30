Britney Spears reunites with sons Jayden and Sean Preston after DUI incident

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears documented her yacht day with her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston!

Britney Spears (r.) sons' Jayden (l.) and Sean Preston joined their mom for some fun on a yacht after her DUI arrest earlier this month. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The Toxic hitmaker has been spending quality time with both of her sons following her shocking DUI arrest earlier this month.

Britney's latest Instagram post features a cute reel of the Spears clan, with the pop star rocking a frilly pink crop top and white shorts for the outing.

The 44-year-old was captured dancing around the boat and posing with her towering sons, who both rocked white t-shirts and cargo pants.

In an earlier post, Britney dropped pictures with her 19-year-old, who has reportedly "stepped up" for his mom after her run-in with the law in Ventura, California.

The Woman in Me author's manager, Cade Hudson, previously dished that Britney's boys would be by her side after she was released from jail on March 4.

Sean Preston (20) and Jayden were at one point estranged from the Stronger artist, but the trio has since repaired their relationship.