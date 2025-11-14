Cardi B celebrates the birth of her fourth baby: "One more reason to be the best version of me"

New York, New York - Happy news from the music scene! Rapper Cardi B has become a mother for the fourth time , and she couldn't be more pumped.

Cardi B has become a mom again! © Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The WAP artist announced the good news on her Instagram account on Thursday.

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," she wrote in a video in which she dances to her hit song Hello.

"My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it," the 33-year-old continued.

"I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

The latest baby is the musician's fourth child. She and her ex-husband Offset share daughters Kulture (7) and Blossom (1) as well as son Wave (3).

She has now welcomed her youngest kiddo into the world together with her current partner, NFL athlete Stefon Diggs.

While she didn't give her fans any more details about her newborn for now, TMZ reported that the baby boy was born last week.