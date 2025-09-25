Cardi B makes new accusations against Offset as she reveals why divorce stalled

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B revealed that while she's moving on with Stefon Diggs, her divorce from Offset is stalled because he's demanding millions in taxes and property.

Cardi B (r.) and Offset's divorce remains stalled amid disputes over taxes and property. © Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE & MICHAEL TRAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The WAP artist filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage.

She explained in a recent X Spaces chat that the split has been delayed because Offset allegedly wants her to cover his tax bills and hand over property, per Us Weekly.

"The only reason why I'm still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes," she revealed.

Cardi emphasized to online trolls that she's legally separated and is determined not to let money hold her back.

She pushed back at critics questioning why the divorce isn't final, saying she's focused on living life her way.

"Stop saying, 'Oh, but you're still married,'" she told the trolls, adding, "No, I'm legally separated."

The 32-year-old star reflected on her past efforts in love, saying she fell in love, got married, and spent years with Offset.

Now, the separation is about financial fairness – not romance.