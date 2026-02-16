Cardi B confirms Stefon Diggs split with brutal BIA diss at Little Miss Drama Tour
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B dragged BIA at the Los Angeles stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour while also taking a shot at Stefon Diggs!
The 33-year-old rapper continued her beef with the fellow emcee after BIA responded to Cardi's recent shade.
The Safe artist did the "mute challenge" by asking the crowd to name "five songs" by the London rapper at her opening show.
BIA clapped back under an X post, writing, "Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm."
Last night at the sold-out KIA stadium, Cardi addressed the Milano rapper, telling the crowd, "Let me tell you somethin'. Just 'cause I ain't f**kin' with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b***h."
Before jumping into her diss track, Pretty & Petty," she added, "This for you, b***h."
Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs done for good?
The Bodak Yellow's vicious shade seemingly confirms that she's on the outs with the NFL star after the New England Patriots were defeated at the 2026 Super Bowl.
Cardi and Stefon, who welcomed a son in November, sparked split rumors when fans noticed that the pair weren't following each other on Instagram after the big game.
The Please Me hitmaker and the athlete haven't spoken publicly about the alleged break-up, but Stefon is currently facing assault charges ahead of his April trial – to which he's pleaded not guilty.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@stephboybleu & Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP