Cardi B confirms Stefon Diggs split with brutal BIA diss at Little Miss Drama Tour

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B dragged BIA at the Los Angeles stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour while also taking a shot at Stefon Diggs!

Cardi B (pictured) dropped some tea about her love life as she threw some shade at her fellow rapper BIA at her Los Angeles show. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@stephboybleu & Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old rapper continued her beef with the fellow emcee after BIA responded to Cardi's recent shade.

The Safe artist did the "mute challenge" by asking the crowd to name "five songs" by the London rapper at her opening show.

BIA clapped back under an X post, writing, "Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm."

Last night at the sold-out KIA stadium, Cardi addressed the Milano rapper, telling the crowd, "Let me tell you somethin'. Just 'cause I ain't f**kin' with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b***h."

Before jumping into her diss track, Pretty & Petty," she added, "This for you, b***h."