Cardi B files for divorce from Offset again – is this time for real?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B and her on-again-off-again partner Offset are once again calling things off, and this time things look serious.

Inside sources told TMZ on Thursday that their latest split doesn't have to do with cheating, although the divorce "is a long time in coming."

According to another insider, the former couple is "just disconnected from each other" and has been struggling for a while.



Back in December, the Bodak Yellow artist posted a clue, saying, "You know when you just out grow relationships ... I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings ... I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"

While the two reportedly tried to work things out at the beginning of the year – hence Cardi's infamous declaration that they hooked up around New Year's Eve – TMZ says that Cardi has hired a divorce lawyer and is asking for primary custody of their two kids, Kulture (6) and Wave (2).

One source says that things are "amicable" as another adds that the breakup was "not an overnight decision."

After tying the knot in 2017, Cardi B first filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 but eventually withdrew the request. If insiders are to be believed, she is determined to stand firm this time around.