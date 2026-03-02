Cardi B seemingly disses baby daddy Stefon Diggs at Little Miss Drama concert amid split buzz

Inglewood, California - Cardi B may have threw some shots at her reported ex, Stefon Diggs, at the latest stop for her Little Miss Drama tour !

A viral clip from the Imaginary Playerz hitmaker's latest stop showed her seemingly dragging the New England Patriots player on stage.

In the video, Cardi began, "You can't be out here playing with a b**** like me. There's n***** out here praying for a b**** like me."

She added, "I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n****. Who you playin' with mothaf****?! ... None of them b*****s f*****g with me."

Woah!

Yet hours later, the 33-year-old clarified her vicious jab via X – though she didn't namedrop Stefon again.

Cardi tweeted, "Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle.. not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."