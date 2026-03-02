Cardi B seemingly disses baby daddy Stefon Diggs at Little Miss Drama concert amid split buzz
Inglewood, California - Cardi B may have threw some shots at her reported ex, Stefon Diggs, at the latest stop for her Little Miss Drama tour!
A viral clip from the Imaginary Playerz hitmaker's latest stop showed her seemingly dragging the New England Patriots player on stage.
In the video, Cardi began, "You can't be out here playing with a b**** like me. There's n***** out here praying for a b**** like me."
She added, "I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n****. Who you playin' with mothaf****?! ... None of them b*****s f*****g with me."
Woah!
Yet hours later, the 33-year-old clarified her vicious jab via X – though she didn't namedrop Stefon again.
Cardi tweeted, "Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle.. not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."
Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs really over?
When the Pretty & Petty rapper kicked off her first-headlining run, Cardi appeared to have defended the wide-receiver – who she shares a son with – while dissing fellow rapper BIA.
Cardi and Stefon sparked split rumors after the 2026 Super Bowl when it was noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
While the two haven't addressed the gossip, an insider claims that Stefon "betrayed" Cardi many times and noted that the Grammy-winner is "really focused on her music right now and realized she doesn't want to be worried about him while she's on tour."
