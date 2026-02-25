Cardi B hits back at haters after taking another fall during Little Miss Drama tour!

Seattle, Washington - Cardi B had a special message for fans after suffering another on-stage blunder during her Little Miss Drama tour !

Cardi B thanked fans and fellow celebrities for supporting her Little Miss Drama tour, dispelling any doubt that she wouldn't commit to the run. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Pretty & Petty rapper expressed gratitude to her fans via her Instagram story on Tuesday amid her first-headlining run.

"I just want to say thank you for everyone that has come out to my concert," she began in her post.

"Too my fans, celebrities EVERYONE..I know I keep saying it I'm just overly happy , grateful & thankful..MEANS more to me than you ever know and I mean that!" Cardi added.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winner kicked off her tour in February, and the concert series has constantly made headlines with several viral moments from the electric run so far!