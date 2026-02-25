Cardi B hits back at haters after taking another fall during Little Miss Drama tour!
Seattle, Washington - Cardi B had a special message for fans after suffering another on-stage blunder during her Little Miss Drama tour!
The Pretty & Petty rapper expressed gratitude to her fans via her Instagram story on Tuesday amid her first-headlining run.
"I just want to say thank you for everyone that has come out to my concert," she began in her post.
"Too my fans, celebrities EVERYONE..I know I keep saying it I'm just overly happy , grateful & thankful..MEANS more to me than you ever know and I mean that!" Cardi added.
The 33-year-old Grammy-winner kicked off her tour in February, and the concert series has constantly made headlines with several viral moments from the electric run so far!
Cardi slams haters her doubted her amid successful tour
But amid the hype, Cardi also addressed the critics who "doubted" her "commitment" to the tour after welcoming her baby boy with Stefon Diggs in November.
The WAP hitmaker wrote via X, "Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn't gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn't gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously. I perform for two hours and don’t complain."
Cardi did recently suffer another fall during her Seattle concert while performing her song, Press, but if there's anyone who will turn lemons into lemonade, it's Cardi B!
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire