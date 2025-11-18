Cardi B and Offset's drama heats up as he claims paternity post was faked
Los Angeles, California - Offset has denied sharing a shocking post about his ex Cardi B's new baby, which she slammed as an example of his ongoing harassment.
Is he the drama?
Over the weekend, screenshots of Offset's Instagram story went viral after he posted – and quickly deleted – a photo that read simply, "My kid lol."
Fans were quick to surmise that this was alluding to Cardi's newborn baby boy, whom she shares with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.
In a statement to TMZ, Offset's rep attempted to squash the drama by claiming that the Instagram story wasn't real.
"Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated," the spokesperson said.
"Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."
After Offset's alleged post began circulating on social media, the 33-year-old WAP artist called out her ex's behavior, writing in a since-deleted X post, "Y'all be thinking it's so funny and it's not."
She didn't mention Offset by name in her posts, but she seemingly alluded to their August 2024 split by adding, "It's been over a year and I'm still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger."
Cardi B and Offset's messy split continues
Cardi tied the knot with the 33-year-old Migos member in 2017, but their romance was plagued by cheating scandals and frequent, short-lived breakups until the Outside rapper filed for divorce from Offset last year.
The former spouses, who share three kids together, have since been embroiled in tense legal proceedings, with Cardi accusing Offset of dragging things out by requesting that she cover his taxes.
While announcing the arrival of baby no. 4, Cardi celebrated her next chapter, writing, "Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it."
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage