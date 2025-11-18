Cardi B and Offset's drama heats up as he claims paternity post was faked

Los Angeles, California - Offset has denied sharing a shocking post about his ex Cardi B 's new baby, which she slammed as an example of his ongoing harassment.

Offset (l.) has claimed that his viral post about his ex Cardi B's newborn son was faked. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage

Is he the drama?

Over the weekend, screenshots of Offset's Instagram story went viral after he posted – and quickly deleted – a photo that read simply, "My kid lol."

Fans were quick to surmise that this was alluding to Cardi's newborn baby boy, whom she shares with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

In a statement to TMZ, Offset's rep attempted to squash the drama by claiming that the Instagram story wasn't real.

"Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated," the spokesperson said.

"Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."



After Offset's alleged post began circulating on social media, the 33-year-old WAP artist called out her ex's behavior, writing in a since-deleted X post, "Y'all be thinking it's so funny and it's not."

She didn't mention Offset by name in her posts, but she seemingly alluded to their August 2024 split by adding, "It's been over a year and I'm still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger."