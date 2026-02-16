Logan Paul sells rare Pokémon card for record-breaking sum!
Los Angeles, California - YouTuber Logan Paul has sold a rare Pokémon card for a record-breaking sum.
As reported by CNN, the extraordinary Pikachu card in perfect condition went under the hammer at Goldin Auctions on Monday for around $16.5 million – and it came with a diamond necklace!
The auction lasted 42 days, with an initial price of $6.882 million, but a flood of last-minute bids pushed the total price up to $16.492 million.
"Oh my gosh, this is crazy," Paul said after the auction ended and confetti rained down.
The 30-year-old has thus set a new world record for the most expensive Pokémon trading card ever sold.
Paul had purchased the rare collector's item himself in 2022 for over $5 million dollars, setting the record for the most expensive private purchase of a Pokémon card at the time.
The auctioned card is the Pikachu Illustrator card – one of only 39 cards created for a Pokémon illustration competition at the end of the 1990s.
In the end, Paul, who has been making a name for himself in the pro wrestling world, is estimated to have earned over $8 million through the historic sale.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@loganpaul