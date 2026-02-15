Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a peak at their first Valentine's Day as a married couple

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first Valentine's Day together as husband and wife, sharing a peek at their adorable love!

Selena Gomez (r) and Benny Blanco (l) documented their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife via Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & bennyblanco

Following Selena's dreamy Galentine's Day bash, the 33-year-old singer and her hubby spent their V-day in the most romantic way possible.

Selena and Benny documented their love holiday via their respective Instagram Stories, with the Only Murders in the Building star first posting a sweet never-before-seen pic from their wedding.

The Heart Wants What It Wants singer was captured barefoot in her white Ralph Lauren gown while sweetly grabbing around the record producer as he spoke into a microphone.

Benny then shared a look at their outdoor picnic, complete with a hot dog truck and a small table adorned with a heart-shaped rose centerpiece that was set underneath a string light-covered tree.

The Grammy-nominated musician also posted images of his wifey enjoying a hot dog and holding her bouquet of white-and-pink roses.

Swoon!