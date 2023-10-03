Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship status revealed as drama unfolds behind the scenes

New York, New York - Though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to be the most buzzed-about stars of the moment, insiders have now revealed that their rumored romance may not be as "serious" as fans believe - at least not yet!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce's rumored romance is "nothing too serious" at the moment. © Collage: Dustin Satloff & ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following the 33-year-old singer's appearance at the Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday, fans have come to believe that the pair's supposed love story is the real deal.

Still, chatter about whether the romance will make it to the end zone may be jumping the gun, as insiders have told PEOPLE that Taylor and Travis are "still just getting to know each other."

The source said that the connection is "nothing too serious" quite yet and added, "It's more of a hanging out situation than dating."

Both stars' busy careers come first, with the insider confirming that the 33-year-old tight end's "priority" remains his NFL team.

Similarly, Taylor will return to the road to continue the international leg of The Eras Tour next month, which will certainly impact the amount of time the pair can make for one another.

In the meantime, though, the Grammy winner is evidently enjoying her time with Travis as she continues her viral NFL appearances, but it seems that her time spent with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, may have ruffled some feathers behind the scenes.