Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, and girl gang dine at Joe Jonas's favorite restaurant

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were seen out on the town again in New York City amidst Turner and Joe Jonas' messy divorce and custody battles.

© Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to Page Six, Sophie and Taylor picked Joe Jonas' go-to dining spot in New York for their all-star girl dinner with Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes.

In a story published on August 23, Joe told the Infatuation that "Emilio’s Ballato is one of my favorite Italian restaurants in New York."

"We’ve done a lot of family meals at Emilio’s, and I think we’ve done a few holiday meals there," he continued.

"It’s gonna have a line and they don’t take reservations," Jonas explained in a TikTok video by @isaaclikes_.

"So you have to go with enough time to wait," he said. "And don’t go with too many people, because the tables are better for four, max."

This sighting comes as Taylor is rumored to be lending out her New York apartment to Sophie and the kids while they're stuck in the Big Apple until custody is sorted out.