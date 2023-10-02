Has the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce promo been pushed too far?

East Rutherford, New Jersey - With Taylor Swift dominating headlines for her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, the NFL and other brands may have taken things too far as they look to cash in on the viral love story.

A number of big brands have quickly cashed in on Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce's rumored romance, leading to mixed reactions from fans. © Collage: Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Unless you have been living under a rock, the buzz about the 33-year-old pop star's rumored romance with Kelce has been impossible to escape.

Swift followed up her internet-breaking first in-person game appearance at his home Arrowhead Stadium with a second showing at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, where she cheered on the tight end battling the New York Jets.

Like the week prior, the NFL quickly hopped on the buzz, previewing the game with a compilation of TikTok and other social media videos about the alleged couple and declaring Sunday Night Football "Taylor-made for Sunday Night."

The national broadcast then showed her in the stands a whopping 15 times during the game.

Though the chatter can be fun, both football fans and Swifties alike have shared their concerns about the inflated chatter, and on the NFL and other brands using the Swift-Kelce romance to boost themselves online.

Case in point: After a Swift fan account shared a photo of the singer posing near a plate of chicken tenders, ketchup, and "seemingly ranch" sauce at the game in Kansas City, brands leapt to profit off the meme. Heinz launched a new "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" limited edition bottle, Primal Kitchen released a Seemingly Ranch" dressing that comes with friendship bracelets, and so on and so forth.

Gossip about Swift's love life is certainly not something that's going to end anytime soon, and it wouldn't be expected to, given her – and Kelce's – immense star power. But with brands now clearly exacerbating and capitalizing on it for financial gain, the terrain has shifted in an unsettling way.