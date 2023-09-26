Taylor Swift takes Eras Tour film to new heights with major announcement

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's The Eras Tour concert film is expected to be the cinematic event of the season - and now it's going global, with tickets expected to go on sale in more than 100 countries.

Taylor Swift announced on Tuesday that The Eras Tour concert film will come to theaters worldwide on October 13. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The film was already slated for an October 13 release in North America but will now be available from that date at cinemas worldwide, including every Odeon location across Europe, according to a Tuesday statement from theater giant AMC.

"The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide..... Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!" Swift posted on Instagram.

When 33-year-old Swift first announced the film, it broke the record for pre-sales in the US in one day, raking in $37 million.

It's expected the film could exceed $100 million in North American theaters during its opening weekend.

"I think we could be talking about the biggest film of the fall season, which is pretty incredible," Jeff Bock, an analyst for box office tracker Exhibitor Relations, recently told AFP.